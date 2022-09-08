Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

SLED: Ex-Dillon police officer took bribes to cover up shoplifting at Walmart

(WGEM)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DILLON, S.C. (WMBF) - A former Pee Dee police officer is now facing charges after allegedly accepting bribes to cover up shoplifting.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said 27-year-old Jarvis Demaria Graves is charged with misconduct in office along with two counts each of blackmail or extortion, criminal conspiracy and acceptance of a bribe by an officer.

SLED also charged 37-year-old Justin Kenneth Joe Inman with two counts each of blackmail or extortion, criminal conspiracy and acceptance of a bribe by an officer in connection to the case. Inman was an asset protection investigator with Walmart, according to state agents.

According to warrants, Graves agreed to accept bribes on at least two occasions in August at the Walmart location in Dillon.

One of the incidents happened on August 3, where warrants state Graves and Inman “colluded to accept a bribe” from a suspect totaling $1,000. In exchange, Graves would request a clerk at Dillon Municipal Court to “nolle prosequi” - or not pursue - any criminal charge.

Warrants state the second known incident happened on August 27 in a similar manner, where the two agreed to not pursue criminal charges for $1,000.

Both were booked into the Dillon County Detention Center on Wednesday.

The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office is prosecuting the case.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beach rules change in city of Myrtle Beach after Labor Day
A heavy police and fire presence along Centennial Circle in the Carolina Forest area after a...
Coroner: Shooting deaths of Carolina Forest teacher, 2 children ruled murder-suicide
Three adults and a child were hurt in this boat fire at the Johnny Causey Landing in the Cherry...
North Myrtle Beach restaurant workers describe moments surrounding Labor Day boat fire
Crash on Hwy 501
Tractor-trailer overturned on Highway 501 in Conway, all lanes of traffic closed
A memorial grows outside of the home where officials said a mother and her two children were...
Funeral plans announced for Carolina Forest teacher and 2 children

Latest News

Florence police respond to armed robbery, suspects stole gun and ammunition
Subject wanted for questioning in Florence armed robbery; suspects stole gun and ammunition
Zhimarius Baker
Warrants: Attempted murder suspect shot at officers during 33-minute chase in Conway, Loris areas
Angel Ruiz-Alvarez
Longs man gets 15 years for sexual assault involving teen
.
VIDEO: Dominique Brand Trial