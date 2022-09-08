SLED: Ex-Dillon police officer took bribes to cover up shoplifting at Walmart

DILLON, S.C. (WMBF) - A former Pee Dee police officer is now facing charges after allegedly accepting bribes to cover up shoplifting.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said 27-year-old Jarvis Demaria Graves is charged with misconduct in office along with two counts each of blackmail or extortion, criminal conspiracy and acceptance of a bribe by an officer.

SLED also charged 37-year-old Justin Kenneth Joe Inman with two counts each of blackmail or extortion, criminal conspiracy and acceptance of a bribe by an officer in connection to the case. Inman was an asset protection investigator with Walmart, according to state agents.

According to warrants, Graves agreed to accept bribes on at least two occasions in August at the Walmart location in Dillon.

One of the incidents happened on August 3, where warrants state Graves and Inman “colluded to accept a bribe” from a suspect totaling $1,000. In exchange, Graves would request a clerk at Dillon Municipal Court to “nolle prosequi” - or not pursue - any criminal charge.

Warrants state the second known incident happened on August 27 in a similar manner, where the two agreed to not pursue criminal charges for $1,000.

Both were booked into the Dillon County Detention Center on Wednesday.

The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office is prosecuting the case.

