No charges for North Myrtle Beach police officers involved in shooting that led to manhunt

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - North Myrtle Beach police officers will not face charges after an officer-involved shooting led to a manhunt earlier this year.

In a letter obtained by WMBF News dated August 25, 15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson recommended charges not be filed against the two officers involved in an incident that resulted in the arrest of 40-year-old William Alston.

After looking into evidence and interviews, Richardson said he saw “no legal theory” where the officers could be charged.

William Alston (Source: JRLDC)

According to a report from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, a North Myrtle Beach officer spotted Alston on July 21 after police searched for him to serve domestic violence and abduction warrants.

After being told to show an officer his hands, Alston opened fire on the group of officers at the scene. It sparked an exchange that led to Alston being struck in the foot as he fled.

The gunfire led to an hours-long manhunt in the areas of Barefoot Resort and the Briarcliffe RV Resort. Alston was eventually taken into custody.

Richardson also noted in his letter that when asked if he had any questions following his arrest, Alston responded with “Did I hit the officers?”

As of Thursday, Alston remains at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center with no bond set.

He faces a list of charges including two counts of attempted murder, two counts of first-degree domestic violence, kidnapping, first-degree assault and battery, possession of anabolic steroids and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

