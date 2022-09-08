Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

New changes for Dillon County school football games

By Samuel Shelton
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LATTA, S.C. (WMBF) - The first home football game of the Latta schools came with a set of new rules.

The stands were filled, not just to cheer on the team, but also because it is a requirement. Latta students aren’t allowed to mingle in crowds.

The Latta School District said for safety reasons middle school students must be accompanied by an adult.

Students are allowed to make stops in the bathroom or concession stand for snacks, but they cannot congregate in small groups throughout the stadium.

“Shootings, I mean all kinds,” said Elizabeth Seals, a parent of Latta middle and high school students. “With all these stabbings and killings of kids, it just goes through your mind. Not saying it would happen in Latta, but you never know.”

WMBF News spoke to the Latta School Superintendent George Liebenrood, who said after fights during last year’s football games, this new change will serve as a protocol rather than an unfortunate reaction to situations.

“Lots of schools are doing the same thing,” said Liebenrood. “There was a big fight in Greenwood at a jamboree. They implemented this policy. There was a ball game in North Carolina this past weekend, a high school ball game had to be shut down at halftime because of fights with spectators. It’s about crowd control, it’s about safety. The world is different than it was twenty-five years ago. It’s a different place. We got to be proactive, we got to keep our people safe”

The Superintendent said the new practice has been a success after the first JV football game and after recommendations from the Latta schools administration, they decided to bring it to the high school level where crowds were not unmanageable during the games.

Some parents who spoke to WMBF News said they feel indifferent, others like Seals said it’s in place for a good reason.

“I believe it’s a good thing because that way you can spend time with your kids because they’re in school during the day,” she said. “When I take my kids to any kind of practice or games, I don’t leave until it’s over because you can’t trust ay any everybody, and I think it’s a good thing.”

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beach rules change in city of Myrtle Beach after Labor Day
A heavy police and fire presence along Centennial Circle in the Carolina Forest area after a...
Coroner: Shooting deaths of Carolina Forest teacher, 2 children ruled murder-suicide
Three adults and a child were hurt in this boat fire at the Johnny Causey Landing in the Cherry...
North Myrtle Beach restaurant workers describe moments surrounding Labor Day boat fire
Crash on Hwy 501
Tractor-trailer overturned on Highway 501 in Conway, all lanes of traffic closed
A memorial grows outside of the home where officials said a mother and her two children were...
Funeral plans announced for Carolina Forest teacher and 2 children

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Get ready for South Carolina's largest garage sale
FILE - Kevin Harvick speaks during NASCAR Daytona 500 auto racing media day at Daytona...
NASCAR calls car fires ‘unacceptable’ after Harvick inferno
In March of 2021 USPS launched their 10-year plan, Delivering for America. This plan is focused...
U.S. Postal Service hiring across S.C. to help increased shipping demands
Nearly 250 vendors from across the state and country are gearing up for South Carolina’s...
‘You name it, it’s here’: Get ready for South Carolina’s largest garage sale