NASCAR calls car fires ‘unacceptable’ after Harvick inferno

FILE - Kevin Harvick speaks during NASCAR Daytona 500 auto racing media day at Daytona...
FILE - Kevin Harvick speaks during NASCAR Daytona 500 auto racing media day at Daytona International Speedway, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in Daytona Beach, Fla. NASCAR heads into its second playoff race investigating a spate of car fires that has at least one championship contender fuming. Kevin Harvick lashed out at NASCAR and the new Next Gen car after it inexplicably caught fire in the playoff opener at Darlington Raceway. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)(John Raoux | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 7:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - NASCAR is investigating a spate of car fires that left one championship contender fuming after his Ford erupted into an inferno during the opening playoff race.

Kevin Harvick lashed out at NASCAR and the new Next Gen car after it inexplicably caught fire in the playoff opener at Darlington Raceway.

The car fire dropped Harvick to last in the 16-driver playoff field.

Headed into Sunday’s race at Kansas Speedway, NASCAR has ordered some safety changes as it attempts to address the fires.

A NASCAR official said, “it’s unacceptable for the cars to catch on fire.”

