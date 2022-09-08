Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Marion woman spent over $1800 using stolen cards, police say

Keyessence Ahmarah Foxworth
Keyessence Ahmarah Foxworth(Marion County Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, S.C. (WMBF) - A Pee Dee woman is facing charges after allegedly stealing three cards from a victim, according to police.

The Marion Police Department said 27-year-old Keyessence Ahmarah Foxworth was arrested Wednesday. She’s accused of spending over $1800 using the stolen cards at various locations in Marion and the surrounding area between July 30 and July 31.

Foxworth is charged with 16 counts of financial transaction card fraud valued at $500 or less during a six-month period, three counts of financial transaction card theft and one count of financial transaction card fraud valued at more than $500 during a six-month period.

As of Thursday, online records show she remains at the Marion County Detention Center on a $47,125 bond.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beach rules change in city of Myrtle Beach after Labor Day
A heavy police and fire presence along Centennial Circle in the Carolina Forest area after a...
Coroner: Shooting deaths of Carolina Forest teacher, 2 children ruled murder-suicide
Three adults and a child were hurt in this boat fire at the Johnny Causey Landing in the Cherry...
North Myrtle Beach restaurant workers describe moments surrounding Labor Day boat fire
Nearly 250 vendors from across the state and country are gearing up for South Carolina’s...
‘You name it, it’s here’: Get ready for South Carolina’s largest garage sale
Krystal Raven Jaworski
Judge sets over $1M bond for Myrtle Beach woman accused of possessing bomb

Latest News

VIDEO: Subject wanted for questioning in Florence armed robbery; suspects stole gun and ammunition
.
VIDEO: Attempted murder suspect shot at officers during 33-minute chase in Conway, Loris areas
Dennis Stewart
Cheraw man sentenced to 11 years in connection to 2020 gang shooting on Ocean Boulevard
Florence police respond to armed robbery, suspects stole gun and ammunition
Subject wanted for questioning in Florence armed robbery; suspects stole gun and ammunition