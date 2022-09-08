Marion woman spent over $1800 using stolen cards, police say

MARION, S.C. (WMBF) - A Pee Dee woman is facing charges after allegedly stealing three cards from a victim, according to police.

The Marion Police Department said 27-year-old Keyessence Ahmarah Foxworth was arrested Wednesday. She’s accused of spending over $1800 using the stolen cards at various locations in Marion and the surrounding area between July 30 and July 31.

Foxworth is charged with 16 counts of financial transaction card fraud valued at $500 or less during a six-month period, three counts of financial transaction card theft and one count of financial transaction card fraud valued at more than $500 during a six-month period.

As of Thursday, online records show she remains at the Marion County Detention Center on a $47,125 bond.

