Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Longs man gets 15 years for sexual assault involving teen

Angel Ruiz-Alvarez
Angel Ruiz-Alvarez(15th Circuit Solicitor's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 10:02 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - An Horry County man will spend over a decade behind bars after pleading guilty to a sexual assault involving a teenager.

The 15th Circuit Soliticotr’s Office said 53-year-old Angel Ruiz-Alvarez was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Wednesday for third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

Prosecutors said the victim was under the age of 16 at the time of the assault. No further details about what happened were immediately available.

Alvarez was sentenced to the maximum amount of time for his charge. The sentencing also requires him to register as a sex offender and wear an ankle monitor for the rest of his life when he is released.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beach rules change in city of Myrtle Beach after Labor Day
A heavy police and fire presence along Centennial Circle in the Carolina Forest area after a...
Coroner: Shooting deaths of Carolina Forest teacher, 2 children ruled murder-suicide
Three adults and a child were hurt in this boat fire at the Johnny Causey Landing in the Cherry...
North Myrtle Beach restaurant workers describe moments surrounding Labor Day boat fire
Crash on Hwy 501
Tractor-trailer overturned on Highway 501 in Conway, all lanes of traffic closed
A memorial grows outside of the home where officials said a mother and her two children were...
Funeral plans announced for Carolina Forest teacher and 2 children

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Get ready for South Carolina's largest garage sale
Florence police respond to armed robbery, suspects stole gun and ammunition
Subjects wanted for questioning in Florence armed robbery; suspects stole gun and ammunition
Nearly half do not meet expectations in reading, writing and math.
SC state superintendent of education candidates outline visions to address learning deficits after release of new test scores
Zhimarius Baker
Warrants: Attempted murder suspect shot at officers during 33-minute chase in Conway, Loris areas