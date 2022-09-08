Longs man gets 15 years for sexual assault involving teen

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - An Horry County man will spend over a decade behind bars after pleading guilty to a sexual assault involving a teenager.

The 15th Circuit Soliticotr’s Office said 53-year-old Angel Ruiz-Alvarez was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Wednesday for third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

Prosecutors said the victim was under the age of 16 at the time of the assault. No further details about what happened were immediately available.

Alvarez was sentenced to the maximum amount of time for his charge. The sentencing also requires him to register as a sex offender and wear an ankle monitor for the rest of his life when he is released.

