Florence police respond to armed robbery, suspects stole gun and ammunition

(Source: Florence Police Department)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 9:36 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Police are looking for two suspects in an armed robbery that took place Wednesday night.

Authorities said the incident took place in the Walmart parking lot at 230 Beltline Drive. Officers responded to the call around 7:30 p.m.

The victim was robbed at gunpoint by two people with who the victim had prior contact. The suspects took the victim’s gun and ammunition and drove off in a Burgundy sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to call Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191.

