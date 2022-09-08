FIRST ALERT: Few showers to end the work week, heavy rain threat arrives this weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Another round of scattered showers and storms continues for both today and Friday. While each day will bring a rain chance, we’re looking ahead to the heavy rain and gloomy forecast for upcoming weekend. First, let’s talk about these next 48 hours.

TODAY & FRIDAY

A surge of cooler and drier air will work into the area today and tomorrow, bringing temperatures into the low-mid 80s for both the Grand Strand and the inland areas today. A few showers will be possible for the next 48 hours but certainly won’t be the greatest in coverage.

A mix of sun and clouds to end the work week with an isolated rain chance each day. (WMBF)

We’ll hold onto a 30% chance of showers later this afternoon and into the evening hours. A mix of sun and clouds will continue today and into Friday.

There’s no doubt that Friday will be the driest day. We’ll still hold onto lingering clouds with a 20% chance of an isolated shower. Rain chances will remain isolated until the sun sets. As we head into the overnight hours Friday, tropical moisture will begin to return to the region, setting the stage for a gloomy weekend on tap.

THIS WEEKEND - HEAVY RAIN POSSIBLE

A surge of tropical moisture and humidity will wrap into the Grand Strand and Pee Dee as a low pressure system slides into the southeast. The result will be periods of showers and thunderstorms with several rounds of heavy rain looking likely through the weekend.

Tropical Moisture will increase just in time for the weekend. Rounds of showers & storms look likely both Saturday & Sunday. (WMBF)

Rain chances Saturday are at 70% with temperatures in the upper 70s to right around 80°. Saturday will not be an all day washout but there will be more rain at times than dry conditions.

It's a less than ideal weekend forecast. A 60-70% chance of rain is expected for both Saturday and Sunday. Heavy rain will be possible at times. (WMBF)

By Sunday, holds firm, allowing for another round of showers and storms at 60%. Highs will stay in the lower 80s with a few more breaks in between those periods of heavy rain. With so much tropical moisture in place, a hefty amount of rainfall totals are likely through the weekend. 1 to 3 inches of rain is expected but higher amounts will still be possible.

1-3" of rain is expected with locally higher totals. (WMBF)

