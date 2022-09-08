Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Father charged in deadly jetski crash that killed 11-year-old

Raymond Hillman
Raymond Hillman(JRLDC)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A Myrtle Beach man is facing charges in connection to a deadly jetski crash that killed his 11-year-old son.

An incident report obtained by WMBF News states the child was operating the jetski with his father, Raymond Hillman, when it sped close to the water’s edge on the Intracoastal Waterway before colliding with a tree on July 17.

Both Hillman and his child were thrown overboard and landed in the water facedown and unresponsive. They were then taken to the hospital, where the boy later died.

Arrest warrants also state Hillman was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division later discovered Hillman had a blood-alcohol content of .094 when a blood sample was taken.

Hillman was charged with unlawful conduct toward a child and knowingly allowing a person under 16 to operate a watercraft.

Online records show he was booked at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on August 24 before being released the same day on a $25,000 bond.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beach rules change in city of Myrtle Beach after Labor Day
A heavy police and fire presence along Centennial Circle in the Carolina Forest area after a...
Coroner: Shooting deaths of Carolina Forest teacher, 2 children ruled murder-suicide
Three adults and a child were hurt in this boat fire at the Johnny Causey Landing in the Cherry...
North Myrtle Beach restaurant workers describe moments surrounding Labor Day boat fire
Krystal Raven Jaworski
Judge sets over $1M bond for Myrtle Beach woman accused of possessing bomb
Crash on Hwy 501
Tractor-trailer overturned on Highway 501 in Conway, all lanes of traffic closed

Latest News

VIDEO: Subject wanted for questioning in Florence armed robbery; suspects stole gun and ammunition
.
VIDEO: Get ready for South Carolina's largest garage sale
.
VIDEO: Attempted murder suspect shot at officers during 33-minute chase in Conway, Loris areas
Dennis Stewart
Cheraw man sentenced to 11 years in connection to 2020 gang shooting on Ocean Boulevard
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an...
Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne