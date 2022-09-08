Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Dining With Dockery: Kicking off football season with Dagwood’s

By Andrew Dockery
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 9:16 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Football season is here and we had to head to one of Andrew’s favorite places for the tailgating scene! Dagwood’s has been on the show multiple times and we wanted to showcase some of the menu items you may have not seen as we get ready to stuff our faces every Saturday & Sunday for football.

Dagwood’s Deli menu includes everything! From wings, spuds, baskets, sandwiches and more, they have everything you could ever crave to satisfy that hunger. Just take a look for yourself! You can visit the menu on their website here.

You can watch the entire interview from today above. If you stop by for a bite to eat, be sure to tell them Andrew & Halley sent you!

Have somewhere you want Andrew to go? Send him a message on Facebook or Twitter!

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beach rules change in city of Myrtle Beach after Labor Day
A heavy police and fire presence along Centennial Circle in the Carolina Forest area after a...
Coroner: Shooting deaths of Carolina Forest teacher, 2 children ruled murder-suicide
Three adults and a child were hurt in this boat fire at the Johnny Causey Landing in the Cherry...
North Myrtle Beach restaurant workers describe moments surrounding Labor Day boat fire
Crash on Hwy 501
Tractor-trailer overturned on Highway 501 in Conway, all lanes of traffic closed
A memorial grows outside of the home where officials said a mother and her two children were...
Funeral plans announced for Carolina Forest teacher and 2 children

Latest News

dagwoods sports bar
Head over to Dagwoods Deli & Sports Bar to celebrate the start of football season
.
Grand Strand Today - Dagwoods Deli & Sports Bar Pt 3
.
Grand Strand Today - Dagwoods Deli & Sports Bar Pt 2
.
Grand Strand Today - Dagwoods Deli & Sports Bar Pt 1