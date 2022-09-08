Submit a Tip
Deputies: Man fires handgun at occupied vehicle, causes brief school lockdown in Georgetown County

Jonathan Schuler
Jonathan Schuler(Georgetown County Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A man is in custody after allegedly firing a handgun at a vehicle and causing a school lockdown in Georgetown County, according to deputies.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said 29-year-old Jonathan Schuler was arrested after the incident Thursday morning.

Deputies searched the area of West Virginia Road after reports an armed man on a bicycle opened fire on an occupied vehicle.

No one was hurt in the shooting.

Schuler was later taken into custody at a relative’s house on Yadkin Avenue.

Online records show Schuler is being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center. Charges are pending, according to the sheriff’s office.

McDonald Elementary School was placed under a brief lockdown while Schuler was being located.

