Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

CUTE: Viral sensation ‘The Corn Kid’ visits the Corn Palace

Over the weekend, TikTok's "The Corn Kid" accepted an invite to South Dakota’s Corn Palace, a major tourist attraction in the state. (Source: KSFY)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MITCHELL, S.D. (Gray News) – “The Corn Kid” became so popular on TikTok that he now has a day named after him.

Tariq, a 7-year-old boy known as “The Corn Kid,” became a viral sensation for clips in which he enthusiastically declared his love of corn.

Over the weekend, he accepted an invitation to South Dakota’s Corn Palace, a major tourist attraction in the state.

Tariq, a 7-year-old boy known as “The Corn Kid,” visited South Dakota’s Corn Palace over the...
Tariq, a 7-year-old boy known as “The Corn Kid,” visited South Dakota’s Corn Palace over the weekend.(Twitter/@govkristinoem via CNN Newsource)

During the visit with his family, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem signed an executive proclamation to make Tariq the state’s “corn-bassador.”

Officials also declared Sept. 3 to be “Corn Kid Day” in the city of Mitchell, where the Corn Palace is located.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beach rules change in city of Myrtle Beach after Labor Day
A heavy police and fire presence along Centennial Circle in the Carolina Forest area after a...
Coroner: Shooting deaths of Carolina Forest teacher, 2 children ruled murder-suicide
Three adults and a child were hurt in this boat fire at the Johnny Causey Landing in the Cherry...
North Myrtle Beach restaurant workers describe moments surrounding Labor Day boat fire
Nearly 250 vendors from across the state and country are gearing up for South Carolina’s...
‘You name it, it’s here’: Get ready for South Carolina’s largest garage sale
Krystal Raven Jaworski
Judge sets over $1M bond for Myrtle Beach woman accused of possessing bomb

Latest News

VIDEO: Subject wanted for questioning in Florence armed robbery; suspects stole gun and ammunition
.
VIDEO: Get ready for South Carolina's largest garage sale
.
VIDEO: Attempted murder suspect shot at officers during 33-minute chase in Conway, Loris areas
FILE - CNN anchor Bernard Shaw poses in his office at CNN's Washington bureau on Feb. 15, 2001....
Bernard Shaw, CNN’s 1st chief anchor, dies at 82