Coastal Carolina women’s basketball announces non-conference schedule

CONWAY, S.C. – The Coastal Carolina women’s basketball team has announced its 2022-23 women’s basketball non-conference schedule Thursday afternoon. The Coastal Carolina women’s basketball team will play a total of 11 out-of-conference games in addition to the 18 previously announced Sun Belt Conference games this upcoming season. Five of Coastal’s 11 non-conference games will be played at the HTC Center.

An up-to-date schedule can be found on the women’s basketball page at www.GoCCUsports.com.

Coastal Carolina women’s basketball season tickets go on sale Monday, October 3. A full season ticket package for all 14 home games is $75 for all sections in the HTC Center. Chanticleer fans can purchase their season tickets ONLINE at www.GoCCUsports.com, by calling the Chanticleer Athletics Ticket Office at 843-347-8499, or by visiting the Chanticleer Athletics Ticket Office located in Arcadia Hall on the campus of Coastal Carolina University.

The Chants will open the Kevin Pederson era with a three-game road trip, as they will take on back-to-back SEC members Georgia (Nov. 7) and Kentucky (Nov. 13) before completing the road trip at in-state foe Wofford (Nov. 16).

CCU will return home to host Coker (Nov. 23) prior to returning to the road for a matchup against Wake Forest (Nov. 27) out of the ACC. Coastal will wrap up the month of November at home as the Chanticleers will host S.C. State on Nov. 30.

Coastal Carolina will again hit the road to start the month of December, as the Chants will travel to College of Charleston on Dec. 2 before returning home for a three-game homestand versus Furman (Dec. 11), Erskine (Dec. 15), and UNCW (Dec. 18).

The Chants will close out the non-conference portion of their schedule with a road trip to South Carolina on Dec. 21.

The Chanticleers will open Sun Belt Conference action on the road on Dec. 29 with conference newcomer James Madison.