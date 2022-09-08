Cheraw man sentenced to 11 years in connection to 2020 gang shooting on Ocean Boulevard

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Cheraw man has pleaded guilty for his role in a shooting that happened on Ocean Boulevard in 2020 and has been sentenced to 11 years in prison.

Dennis Dashawn Stewart, 22, of Cheraw, was charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, according to Mary-Ellen Walter, the senior assistant solicitor.

The shooting took place in May 2020 when two rival groups from Chesterfield County encountered each other on Ocean Boulevard, they began firing at each other across the street.

An employee at a shop on the corner was hit during the incident and has since recovered.

“The Myrtle Beach Police Department, especially Chris White, the lead investigator, did an outstanding job with this investigation,” said Walter. “It is due to their dedication and hard work that we were able to secure guilty pleas from Stewart and the other four defendants. We are hopeful that the remaining defendants will accept responsibility for their parts in this senseless act.”

This offense is considered " a violent and serious ‘no-parole’ felony offense” and Stewart will serve at least 85% of his sentence. He has no prior criminal record.

Eight people were arrested in connection to the shooting and four have pleaded guilty so far and agreed to testify in any necessary trials.

A bench warrant was issued for one defendant and two defendants’ cases remain pending, according to Walter.

