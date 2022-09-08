Brewery owner looking forward to next phase of downtown development

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) -- The city of Myrtle Beach is moving on to the next phase of development in the Arts and Innovation District.

New plans are bringing into focus the vision of what the future of downtown Myrtle Beach could look like.

Nearly two years after becoming the first business to invest in this part of downtown, the owner of Grand Strand Brewing Company, Clayton Burrous, said he’s excited to see what this next phase has in store for the area.

“We’re here because we believed in the city’s vision for the area and to see these plans on paper is exciting because we want there to be more to do in this area,” said Burrous.

The next phase starts with realigning the most traveled road heading into Myrtle Beach, U.S. 501.

It will expand to four lanes all the way into downtown Myrtle Beach.

The nearly $14 million project is part of RIDE III and is expected to break ground next summer opening a new gateway into the heart of downtown.

“I think the roadway and infrastructure work will make things easier and if we get the right concepts down here it’s only going to compliment that,” said Burrous.

The new plans are the most detailed since the downtown planning began.

Parts of the next phase include preserving a historic core, creating open spaces, establishing a physical gateway and a central location for city services, improving walkability and biking, and adding more places to live downtown.

“There’s no reason why downtown Myrtle Beach shouldn’t be the place everyone wants to be,” said Burrous.

As more business look to call this part of downtown home Burrous said he would also be open to a little friendly brewery competition.

“We’d love another brewery or restaurant,” said Burrous.

As plans move forward there’s one core piece of advice he has for those in charge of the next phase of development.

“We have our own vibe here and I think Myrtle Beach should really focus on the local community and listen to what they want,” said Burrous.

