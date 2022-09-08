Submit a Tip
Ambulance company offering free EMT training in Florence

(Guardian Ambulance)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - An ambulance company serving parts of the Pee Dee is now offering free training for those wanting to become an EMT.

Guardian Ambulance said Thursday that it is now accepting applications for its accelerated, 14-week EMT class in Florence that begins on Sept. 19. The program includes free tuition, certification and testing provided by Florence-Darlington Technical College.

The program is supported by a grant awarded to Apprenticeship Carolina through the U.S. Department of Labor.

Classes will be held at FDTC along with clinical and shift ride-alongs on Guardian ambulances.

The company also said it will provide students a training wage and full benefits throughout the course, along with a two-year employment commitment. Guardian said those who graduate from the course will be ready to work on an ambulance and earn up to $33,000 a year with room to grow up to $45,000 with additional paramedic certification.

Applications can be filled out online through Sept. 16.

Click here to apply.

