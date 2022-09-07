Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Vegas police search county official’s home in connection with stabbing death of reporter

Las Vegas police are serving a search warrant at the home of a Clark County official in connection with the stabbing death of a local newspaper reporter.
By Caitlin Lilly and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department served a search warrant Wednesday morning at the home of a county official in connection with the stabbing death of a newspaper reporter.

KVVU reported police were seen at a home registered to Robert Telles, according to the Clark County Assessor’s office. The Clark County website list Telles as the actively serving Clark County Public Administrator.

Police are believed to be searching the home in connection to the death of 69-year-old Jeff German.

German was found stabbed to death outside his home after authorities received a 911 call. The Clark County coroner’s office stated that he died of “multiple sharp force injuries” in a homicide.

Police said it appeared German was in an altercation with another person that led to the stabbing, which is believed to be an isolated incident.

German had previously written a series of reports about Telles during his re-election bid that reportedly did not place Telles in a favorable light.

Telles lost the bid for re-election.

In an email late Wednesday morning, a spokesperson for Clark County said they “have no comment at this time.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beach rules change in city of Myrtle Beach after Labor Day
Brooke Causey
Police arrest woman accused of stabbing another woman 6 times outside Conway restaurant
Earl continues to strengthen and will become the first major hurricane of the 2022 Atlantic...
FIRST ALERT: Earl forecast to become the first major hurricane this season
Report: Gunman opened fire inside Horry County club; 3 people shot
Justin Brannon
N.C. man accused of driving away from Myrtle Beach traffic stop with child in car

Latest News

.
VIDEO: City unveils plans for a completely transformed Arts and Innovation District
.
VIDEO: Funeral plans announced for Carolina Forest teacher and 2 children
FILE - In this Friday, June 24, 2022, file photo, abortion rights protesters cheer at a rally...
Judge strikes down 1931 Michigan law criminalizing abortion
Payday loan scams
Payday loan scams victimize most financially vulnerable
Payday loan scams victimize most financially vulnerable