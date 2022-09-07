Submit a Tip
Scary moments: Dog helps save owner in backyard bear attack, police say

Authorities in Oregon say a bear attacked a woman and her dog while they were in their backyard.
Authorities in Oregon say a bear attacked a woman and her dog while they were in their backyard.(Miller_Eszter from Pixabay via canva)
By KPTV Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MEDFORD Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - Officials say a bear has been killed after it attacked a woman and her dog in southern Oregon over the weekend.

KPTV reports the incident happened on Sept. 4, when the animal attacked the woman and her dog while the two were in their backyard in west Medford.

The Medford Police Department estimated the bear weighed between 150 and 200 pounds.

Authorities said the woman and her dog suffered injuries in the attack. The woman’s left arm and leg were injured, but she is expected to survive after her dog helped scare the bear away.

Police initially said they couldn’t find the bear, but it was eventually spotted on Tuesday by a neighbor in a nearby yard.

On Wednesday, Medford police said officers shot and killed the animal, as it’s their policy that any bear which is a threat to human life must be killed and not relocated.

Authorities said they collected evidence from the attack and matched it with the bear.

Copyright 2022 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

