Report: Attempted murder investigation in Conway area led to chase, crash in Loris

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – An attempted murder investigation led to a chase in the Loris, according to an incident report.

Documents state that Horry County police were called on Tuesday afternoon to Stallion Court in the Conway area in reference to an attempted murder.

A Horry County police sergeant spoke to a person listed as “Victim 1″ who said that the suspect had left the scene.

Officers located the suspect on Highway 701 North and a chase started, according to the police report.

Horry County police said that the pursuit ended in a crash near the intersection of Main and Butler streets in the city of Loris.

Police said no one was hurt and the suspect is in custody.

According to Horry County police, the suspect has not been served with warrants yet, so his name and the charges have not been released at this time.

