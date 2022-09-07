Submit a Tip
Police: Shark kills US tourist snorkeling in Bahamas

Police say a 58-year-old woman from Pennsylvania was killed in a shark attack at a popular...
Police say a 58-year-old woman from Pennsylvania was killed in a shark attack at a popular snorkeling spot in the northern Bahamas.(Source: CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 6:09 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) - Authorities say a shark has attacked and killed a U.S. cruise ship passenger who was snorkeling in waters around the Bahamas.

Tuesday’s attack involved a 58-year-old woman from Pennsylvania and occurred at a popular snorkeling spot near Green Cay in the northern Bahamas, police spokeswoman Chief Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings told The Associated Press.

Skippings said the woman’s family identified it as a bull shark.

The majority of shark attacks in the Caribbean have occurred in the Bahamas, with two reported in 2019, one of them fatal.

That incident involved a Southern California woman who was attacked by three sharks near Rose Island, located just a half mile from where Tuesday’s attacked occurred.

