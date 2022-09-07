North Myrtle Beach restaurant workers describe moments surrounding Labor Day boat fire

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Several agencies including The North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue and Horry County Fire Rescue responded after a boat caught on fire in Cherry Grove Landing near North Myrtle Beach on Labor Day.

Crews said three adults and one child were taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries.

Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Workers at Captain Archie’s, which is a restaurant located next to where the boat caught on fire, said they heard several loud pops and came outside to see what was going on.

That’s when they said they saw a cloud of smoke rising over the top of the nearby bridge.

General Manager of the restaurant, Billy Riggs, said he was shocked when he came out to where the boat was.

“I walked up here to the boat ramp, I walked to just about this area where you could see the boat was fully engulfed in flames,” said Riggs. “The heat was really intense at this location, so I moved around and there were several pops and bangs going on.”

He said he immediately called 911 and checked to see if anyone was hurt.

That’s when he said he saw a family with a young child, covered in burns.

“It looked painful,” said Riggs. “The dad looked like he was in pain, the young child was obviously, I think they were all in shock at that point. You know, it’s just a harrowing experience with the fire and the explosions and things like that.”

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is currently investigating the cause of this fire.

