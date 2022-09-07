Lanes closed after 2-car crash in Conway area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Lanes are closed in the area of Highway 905 and Old Reaves Ferry Road after a 2-vehicle crash.

Horry County Fire Rescue said lanes of traffic are closed and asks drivers to avoid the area for the safety of those on the scene and to avoid possible delays.

HCFR said two people were taken to the hospital with injuries.

Crews were dispatched to the call at 2:18 p.m. Conway Fire Department also assisted on the scene.

South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.