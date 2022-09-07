Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Judge: Musk can use Twitter whistleblower but not delay case

Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks before unveiling the Model Y at Tesla's design studio in Hawthorne,...
Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks before unveiling the Model Y at Tesla's design studio in Hawthorne, Calif., March 14, 2019. Musk’s legal team has argued that the allegations made by Peiter Zatko to U.S. officials may help bolster Musk’s claims that Twitter misled him and the public about the company’s problem with fake and 'spam' accounts.(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
By MATT O’BRIEN
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Elon Musk will be able to include new evidence from a Twitter whistleblower as he fights to get out of his $44 billion deal to buy the social media company, but Musk won’t be able to delay a high-stakes October trial over the dispute, a judge ruled Wednesday.

Chancellor Kathaleen St. Jude McCormick, the head judge of Delaware’s Court of Chancery, denied Musk’s request to delay the trial by four weeks. But she allowed him to add evidence related to whistleblower allegations by former Twitter security chief Peiter Zatko, who is scheduled to testify to Congress next week about the company’s poor cybersecurity practices.

Twitter has sued Musk, asking the Delaware court to force him to go through with the deal he made in April to buy the company. Musk has countersued, and a trial is set to start the week of Oct. 17.

Musk’s legal team has argued that the allegations made by Zatko to U.S. officials may help bolster Musk’s claims that Twitter misled him and the public about the company’s problem with fake and “spam” accounts.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beach rules change in city of Myrtle Beach after Labor Day
Brooke Causey
Police arrest woman accused of stabbing another woman 6 times outside Conway restaurant
Earl continues to strengthen and will become the first major hurricane of the 2022 Atlantic...
FIRST ALERT: Earl forecast to become the first major hurricane this season
Report: Gunman opened fire inside Horry County club; 3 people shot
Justin Brannon
N.C. man accused of driving away from Myrtle Beach traffic stop with child in car

Latest News

.
VIDEO: City unveils plans for a completely transformed Arts and Innovation District
Jose Flores Velasquez won $1 million on a 20X the Money ticket.
Man thought he won $600 in lottery but really won a lot more
A man walks past a Cineworld cinema in Leicester Square, London, on Oct. 5, 2020. Cineworld...
Cineworld, owner of Regal Cinemas, is filing for bankruptcy
The Promotional Companion Pass allows you to bring a friend for free every time you fly between...
Southwest Airlines offering ‘bring a friend for free’ passes
Dr Tim Maloney and Andika Priyatno work at the site in a cave in East Kalimantan, Borneo,...
One-legged Stone Age skeleton may show oldest amputation