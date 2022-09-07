Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

Head over to Dagwoods Deli & Sports Bar to celebrate the start of football season

By TJ Ross
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Football is back and if you need somewhere to watch all the action, Dagwoods Deli & Sports Bar has you covered.

The have over 100 TVs to watch many of the games as they happen.

plus, you can’t miss their food and brink specials that’ll keep you energized from kickoff to the game winning field goal.

Our Halley Murrow finds out what you can expect at Dagwoods and even has a taste of some of their special drinks.

