Funeral plans announced for Carolina Forest teacher and 2 children

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Funeral plans have been announced for the elementary school teacher who was found dead with her two children after a shooting in a Carolina Forest neighborhood.

One funeral will be held for Laura Moberley and her two children, Eric and Emily Moberley, according to the funeral home.

The announcement says friends will be received Thursday from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Carolina Forest Community Church. The funeral will be held at 4 p.m., followed by the burial at Centenary United Methodist Church Cemetery in Conway.

Horry County Schools confirmed that Laura Moberley was a Reading Loss Interventionist at Carolina Forest Elementary School. She was hired by the district in 2018.

The school district also said Emily was a 3rd-grade student at Carolina Forest Elementary School and Eric was in 7th grade at Ten Oaks Middle School.

The Horry County Police Department and Horry County Coroner’s Office said 42-year-old Laura Moberley, 11-year-old Eric Moberley and 8-year-old Emily Moberley were all found shot to death at a home on Centennial Circle last week.

Records from family court show a legal order of separation was filed by Laura Moberley’s husband, William, on June 13.

The latest filings were dated August 30, the same date on which a temporary hearing was scheduled.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations may be made to the Moberley Family Fund C/O Carolina Forest Elementary School, 285 Carolina Forest Boulevard, Myrtle Beach, SC 29579, OR The Moberley Family Care Fund C/O Jennifer Lee at Carolina Trust Federal Credit Union.

