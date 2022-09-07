FIRST ALERT: Earl forecast to become the first major hurricane this season

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’re just five days away from the historical peak of hurricane season (September 10th). The tropics remain active as we head into a new week with Danielle, Earl and another chance of development.

HURRICANE EARL

The center of Hurricane Earl was located near latitude 25.3 North, longitude 65.9 West. Earl is moving toward the north near 6 mph, and a slow northward motion is expected to continue through tonight. A turn toward the north-northeast and then northeast with an increase in forward speed is expected to begin on Thursday and continue through early Saturday. On the forecast track, the center of Earl is expected to pass to the southeast of Bermuda late Thursday and Thursday night.

Earl continues to strengthen and will become the first major hurricane of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season. (WMBF)

Data from an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that maximum sustained winds remain near 80 mph with higher gusts. Strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days, and Earl is expected to become a major hurricane late Thursday or Thursday night. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 40 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 125 miles. The minimum central pressure reported by the Hurricane Hunter aircraft is 981 mb.

Tropical Storm conditions are possible on Bermuda beginning on Thursday afternoon where a Tropical Storm Warning is in place.

While Earl is expected to pass 900+ miles to our east, it will bring an elevated rip current risk for Wednesday-Friday with a high rip current risk and dangerous surf.

Earl is forecast to pass close to Bermuda on Thursday and Friday. (WMBF)

HURRICANE DANIELLE

The center of Hurricane Danielle was located near latitude 43.4 North, longitude 38.1 West. Danielle has begun moving toward the northeast near 14 mph, and this general motion is expected to continue with acceleration through Thursday. A slow counterclockwise turn is forecast Friday and early Saturday, followed by a turn toward the south-southeast to southeast over the weekend. Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 80 mph with higher gusts. A gradual weakening is forecast to commence on Thursday. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 175 miles. The estimated minimum central pressure is 980 mb.

EASTERN TROPICAL ATLANTIC

An area of low pressure located several hundred miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands is producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Environmental conditions appear conducive for additional development of this system over the next couple of days, and a tropical depression could form over this period while it moves westward to west-northwestward at 15 to 20 mph over the eastern and central tropical Atlantic. After that time, upper-level winds are forecast to become less conducive for development. The Chance of development is 60%.

Plenty to talk about as we approach the statistical peak of hurricane season. (WMBF)

AFRICAN COAST

A tropical wave currently located near the west African coast is forecast to emerge offshore into the eastern Atlantic over the next day or so. Environmental conditions appear conducive for some gradual development thereafter as the system moves west-northwestward over the eastern tropical Atlantic. The chance of development is 30%.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.