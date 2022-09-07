FIRST ALERT: Another humid day, few storms this afternoon

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Summertime heat and humidity continue today, followed by a few storms this afternoon. Rain chances will remain scattered until the weekend where the risk of off & on showers increases for any outdoor plans.

TODAY

We’re off to another warm start as the kids head off to school and you begin your day. Temperatures in the mid 70s will quickly climb into the upper 80s by the afternoon hours for the beaches. Meanwhile, inland areas will touch the 90s again today. We have enough humidity to where the heat index will reach the upper 90s to 100° this afternoon.

Highs will reach the mid-upper 80s today with a 30% chance of scattered showers and storms. (WMBF)

Compared to Tuesday, today looks to feature a better chance of pop up showers and storms through the middle to late afternoon hours. Rain chances will remain at 30% today. A few storms will be capable of heavy rain, thunder and lightning.

Here's a look at the storms we could see this afternoon. Note that not everyone will pick up on the rain chances today. (WMBF)

THURSDAY AND FRIDAY

Cooler and drier air will work into the Carolinas for Thursday and Friday, limiting not only the temperatures but the rain chances as well. A shower chance remains at 30% for Thursday before dipping to 20% by Friday. High temperatures will fall into the low-mid 80s to end the work week. Outdoor plans look fine for anything Thursday or Friday.

Rain chances climb to 60% starting on Saturday and continuing through the weekend. Tropical moisture will bring more clouds, cooler temperatures and off & on showers. (WMBF)

THIS WEEKEND

An incoming low pressure system to our south will bring southerly winds and plenty of moisture just in time for the weekend. A surge of tropical humidity and moisture will move into the area Friday night and through the weekend.

Tropical Moisture will pump into the area with more clouds and rain chances at 60% through Saturday & Sunday. (WMBF)

With enough tropical moisture in the area, some locally heavy rainfall will be possible at times. With mostly cloudy skies and higher rain chances, the temperatures will only reach the lower 80s for the weekend. Rain chances are at 60% for Saturday, Sunday & Monday. Rain chances will remain scattered into next week before the passage of a cold front Tuesday night.

Rain totals will reach 1-2" through the weekend with locally higher amounts. (WMBF)

