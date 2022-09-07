Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

Dining with Dockery: That’s a Wrap

By Andrew Dockery
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 8:18 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s hard to believe that today is the 85th episode of Dining with Dockery on Grand Strand Today.

We’re traveling to That’s a Wrap here in Myrtle Beach today to try out a place that everyone seems to be talking about.

That’s a Wrap is located on Fountain Lane, near 38th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach. If you haven’t heard of them yet, no worries! They’re known for wraps, salads and paninis with fresh ingredients and providing a healthy option as well.

Their menu features breakfast options from croissants to egg wraps and lunch options like wraps and paninis that will certainly keep you talking.

In the video above, you can watch Andrew try out some of the popular items. For a look at their menu and for more information, be sure to visit their website.

Have somewhere you want Andrew to go? Send him a message on Facebook or Twitter!

