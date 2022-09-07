Dillon County Sheriff’s Office seeks info after fatal club shooting

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Dillon County deputies are investigating a fatal club shooting over the weekend.

The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office was called to the Showroom Club on Willis Street in Latta Sunday morning, around 2:39 a.m. after reports of a shooting.

Responding deputies found Tyshaun Ra’Sheen Bethea, 21, of Fairmont N.C., with a gunshot wound.

Bethea was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Sara Albarri at the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office at 843-774-1432, non-emergency Dillon County central dispatch at 843-841-3707, Pee Dee Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC(888-274-6372), or through the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office Facebook account.

You can remain anonymous.

