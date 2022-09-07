Crash on Highway 501 in Conway closes all lanes of traffic

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) --All Lanes are closed in the area of Highway 501 between El Bethel Road and Four Mile Road after a collision, according to Conway Police Department.

Police have asked drivers to avoid the area for the safety of those on the scene and to avoid possible delays.

Conway Fire Department is assisting at the scene.

There is no further information at this time.

