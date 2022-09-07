City unveils plans for a completely transformed Arts and Innovation District

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The city recently unveiled its most in-depth plan to transform the Arts and Innovation District.

The new and improved downtown area will be built around the historic Myrtle Beach Train Depot.

In the new downtown area, the city plans to build a community hub and park.

In the community hub, the city hopes to include a library and possibly a children’s museum with multi-family apartments above it.

The community park is envisioned as a flexible and functional space to accommodate various activities; things like retail stores, food trucks, and space for small concerts and even weddings.

Brian Tucker, Assistant City Manager for the City of Myrtle Beach, said the new plans will take the downtown area back to the good old days.

“If I’m a longtime resident of the City of Myrtle Beach and you remember the 50′s and 60′s when downtown Myrtle Beach was a place. The idea that we’re moving back toward creating a place and creating a reason for people to come downtown,” said Tucker.

However, Tucker said the downtown area will undergo major road reconstruction before we see these new changes.

The city is re-framing the Arts and Innovation District. This next phase includes changing the layout of the area to a square.

This means North Oak and Broadway Streets along with 8th and 9th Avenues will undergo a major redesign.

Crews will realign the streets, relocate utilities underground and improve streetscaping. This phase alone is expected to cost around $27 million.

Tucker said the road work is an important first step in creating a new area for everyone to enjoy.

“We gotta get that done before we really get into the city square. You gotta lay the framework, do all the not-so-pretty stuff to get to the pretty stuff which is essentially what it comes down to,” said Tucker.

Crews will begin construction on the roads starting in April which is expected to take about two years.

You can check out the city’s full plans to transform the Arts and Innovation District by clicking here.

