Austin airport power back on after lengthy outage

People are stuck in a dark airport in Austin, Texas, on Wednesday morning. (Source: REBECCA CASTREJON/VICTOR HERRERA/SEJAL SONI/CNN)
By Gray News Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 9:15 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
(Gray News) - A power outage that lasted hours is impacting flights at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, according to the airport’s Twitter feed.

The power outage was reported by the airport’s social media at around 6 a.m. Eastern Wednesday, and power was turned back on by about 9 a.m.

No flights have been able to depart the airport all morning while the power was out, airport officials said. Airport roadways were also temporarily closed.

The outage was caused by malfunctioning underground equipment, Austin Energy said. They said they are still working on returning energy to a parking garage and a nearby hotel.

Austin airport authorities urge passengers to check their flight status before heading to the airport as delays are expected to continue.

