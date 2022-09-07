Are you eligible for the South Carolina tax rebate?

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - State lawmakers approved almost $1 billion in state tax rebates as part of the state budget.

The South Carolina Department of Revenue will issue rebates based on the individual’s tax liability up to a certain amount. The amount will be determined after October 17 when all eligible returns have been filed.

How to know if you are eligible for a state tax rebate? Make sure you file your 2021 return by October 17, 2022!

ELIGIBILITY REQUIREMENTS

You must file a South Carolina Individual Income Tax return (SC1040) for tax year 2021 by October 17, 2022.

You must have a tax liability. That means a positive balance after subtracting any credits you have from the taxes you owe.

South Carolina residents, part-year residents, and nonresidents are eligible if they meet the filing and tax liability requirements.

FAQ’s

Married couples filing a joint return will receive one rebate. The rebate cap is not higher for joint returns.

You may not receive a rebate if your unpaid balance due on the tax return you filed this year is greater than your tax liability. If you owed taxes after filing your return and did not pay, the rebate will be used to offset your balance.

If you did not file a return because you did not receive any income in 2021, you are not eligible for a rebate. You must file a return and have a tax liability to be eligible.

Whether or not you received a tax refund this year will not impact your eligibility.

If you owe money to another state agency that is being collected by the SCDOR, that will not impact your eligibility. Any rebate you receive will not be applied to that debt.

Taxpayers who moved to South Carolina in 2022 probably will not be eligible, since the rebate is reserved for those who have filed a 2021 SC Individual Income Tax return.

Those who didn’t live in the state in 2021 but filed a 2021 SC return could be eligible since the two primary requirements are that you file a 2021 return and have some tax liability.

SC residents stationed outside of the state as part of their military duty could be eligible as long as they filed a 2021 SC return and have a tax liability. See below for instructions on changing your address.

Other important reminders:

If you are eligible for a rebate and have not changed your address or banking information since filing your return, you need not do anything to receive your rebate.

Be sure your address on file with the SCDOR is current. If you need to change your address, notify us by November 1, 2022 of your new address. Download, complete, and sign the SC5000 and email it to SCRebate@dor.sc.gov

If you received a direct deposit refund from your 2021 return and your banking information has changed, notify us by November 1. Download the SC5000 and email the completed and signed form to SCRebate@dor.sc.gov . You will receive a paper check rebate, so be sure to include your updated address on the SC5000 if it has changed.

The rebates will be issued by the end of the year.

