Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

17-year-old charged in fentanyl overdose death of 15-year-old girl, deputies say

The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said Adrianna Taylor, 15, was found dead at a home last...
The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said Adrianna Taylor, 15, was found dead at a home last Wednesday, likely due to a fentanyl overdose.(WALA)
By Ariel Mallory and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEMMES, Ala. (WALA/Gray News) – A 17-year-old is facing charges in the overdose death of a 15-year-old girl in Alabama, according to officials.

The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said Adrianna Taylor was found dead at a home in Semmes last Wednesday, likely due to a fentanyl overdose.

On Tuesday, the sheriff’s office announced the arrest of a 17-year-old, who is being charged with manslaughter and distribution of a controlled substance.

The 17-year-old’s name is not being released at this time due to being a minor.

According to Chief Deputy Paul Burch, investigators learned that Taylor likely ingested pills that were laced with fentanyl.

Burch said he anticipates more arrests will be made in the case.

“In certain instances, they can face murder charges. It may be manslaughter because you’re knowingly selling something that could lead to the death of a person,” Burch said. “We do anticipate a number of charges on a number of people.”

Taylor was a student at Mary G. Montgomery High School, just a few weeks shy of her 16th birthday.

WALA reached out to Taylor’s family, who did not want to comment.

Copyright 2022 WALA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beach rules change in city of Myrtle Beach after Labor Day
Brooke Causey
Police arrest woman accused of stabbing another woman 6 times outside Conway restaurant
Earl continues to strengthen and will become the first major hurricane of the 2022 Atlantic...
FIRST ALERT: Earl forecast to become the first major hurricane this season
Report: Gunman opened fire inside Horry County club; 3 people shot
Justin Brannon
N.C. man accused of driving away from Myrtle Beach traffic stop with child in car

Latest News

.
VIDEO: City unveils plans for a completely transformed Arts and Innovation District
.
VIDEO: Funeral plans announced for Carolina Forest teacher and 2 children
Former first lady Michelle Obama and President Barack Obama are shown Wednesday with their...
Bidens welcome Obamas for White House portrait reveal
Cherry Grove Beach Gear
Federal judge denies request to stop enforcement of North Myrtle Beach beach wares ordinances
Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore speaks next to images of Damien Sanderson and Myles...
Suspect in deadly Canada stabbings has long criminal record