Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

1 ‘seriously’ injured, power lines down and lanes closed after single-car crash in Longs

1 ‘seriously’ injured, power lines down and lanes closed after single-car crash in Longs
1 ‘seriously’ injured, power lines down and lanes closed after single-car crash in Longs(Horry County Fire Rescue)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 8:19 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County Fire Rescue reported serious injuries, downed power lines and lanes closed in Longs after a single-vehicle crash.

According to HCFR, traffic is blocked in the 2000 block of Pint Circle in Longs due to a crash involving a single overturned vehicle. HCFR says a utility pole and power lines are also down.

Serious injuries are reported; however, no further information is currently available.

Please avoid the area for the safety of those on the scene and to avoid possible delays.

Crews were dispatched to the area at 7:20 a.m. Utility crews are working to fix the downed pole and lines.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beach rules change in city of Myrtle Beach after Labor Day
Brooke Causey
Police arrest woman accused of stabbing another woman 6 times outside Conway restaurant
Earl continues to strengthen and will become the first major hurricane of the 2022 Atlantic...
FIRST ALERT: Earl forecast to become the first major hurricane this season
Report: Gunman opened fire inside Horry County club; 3 people shot
Justin Brannon
N.C. man accused of driving away from Myrtle Beach traffic stop with child in car

Latest News

.
VIDEO: 19-year-old killed in fiery Longs crash remembered for positive impact on loved ones
One person died in a crash on Highway 5 in Rock Hill over the weekend.
Coroner identifies victim in Highway 52 crash involving tractor-trailer
Crews work two-vehicle crash in Socastee area, lanes blocked
Crews work two-vehicle crash in Socastee area, lanes blocked
The wreck happened early Saturday, according to officials.
19-year-old killed in crash on Highway 905, coroner says