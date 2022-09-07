1 ‘seriously’ injured, power lines down and lanes closed after single-car crash in Longs

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County Fire Rescue reported serious injuries, downed power lines and lanes closed in Longs after a single-vehicle crash.

According to HCFR, traffic is blocked in the 2000 block of Pint Circle in Longs due to a crash involving a single overturned vehicle. HCFR says a utility pole and power lines are also down.

Serious injuries are reported; however, no further information is currently available.

Please avoid the area for the safety of those on the scene and to avoid possible delays.

Crews were dispatched to the area at 7:20 a.m. Utility crews are working to fix the downed pole and lines.

