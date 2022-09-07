Submit a Tip
1 dead after shooting in Conway area, police investigating

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 9:44 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) -- The Horry County Coroner’s Office confirmed one person has died after a shooting Saturday night.

Horry County police were called around 9:50 p.m. Saturday to the 200 block Legacy Way for a fight with possible shots fired. When they arrived all parties had left the scene.

It was discovered later that Kenyance Williamson, 31, was taken to Conway Medical Center. Williamson suffered from traumatic injuries and died late Saturday night, according to Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard.

Horry County Police Department is investigating.

