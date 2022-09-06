Submit a Tip
‘We are so proud of the work of this Task Force’: Florence County task force completes first month in action

(SOURCE: WMBF News)
(SOURCE: WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 7:38 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - The Florence County Violent Crime Task Force made its presence known in its first month of work.

The specially trained task force focuses on street crime and narcotics. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office and the Florence Police Department trained their officers to join the specialty team.

The task force conducted numerous traffic stops in these areas and created a visible presence.

Operations began Aug. 1 and the task force has already made 44 arrests including 21 felonies, 14 misdemeanors and 9 fugitives. They also seized the following:

  • 21 Illegal Weapons
  • 1530 grams of Marijuana
  • 37 grams of Crack Cocaine
  • 27 grams of Cocaine
  • 18.2 grams of Psychedelic Mushrooms
  • 3.5 grams of Heroin
  • 7 doses of Controlled Substances
  • $7,351 of cash seized

“We are so proud of the work of this Task Force in removing these criminals, drugs and guns from our streets,” Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye stated. “There is a lot more work to be done, but we are committed to making our neighborhoods as safe as possible.”

