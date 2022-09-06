Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Walmart employee accused of stealing $225,000 from store

Kyesha Moredock, a Walmart employee, is accused of stealing $225,000 from the company.
Kyesha Moredock, a Walmart employee, is accused of stealing $225,000 from the company.(Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WFIE Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE/Gray News) - A Walmart employee in Indiana is accused of stealing thousands of dollars while on the job.

WFIE reports an investigation started in May when representatives from the asset protection department at Walmart came to the Evansville Police Department to report a theft.

Authorities said an asset protection employee told them that another employee, Kyesha Moredock, had possibly taken about $225,000.

Evansville police said that Walmart provided surveillance video of Moredock reportedly violating the company’s cash control procedure.

Walmart officials said the video showed Moredock taking money to her car from April through May, which totaled $46,000.

Authorities said Walmart only had video of Moredock stealing the $46,000, but the company believed the total amount was about $225,000.

According to police records, officials questioned Moredock about the reported theft in an interview. She denied the allegation and blamed the loss on a software glitch.

Evansville police said she told them she worked at Walmart for two years and part of her job was to take money to and from the self-checkout registers.

An officer said he questioned Moredock about surveillance video he saw of her breaking the store’s cash control procedures. An affidavit states that she admitted to violating Walmart’s cash control policy but wouldn’t admit to stealing the money.

Officials said she eventually requested an attorney and stopped speaking to officers.

According to authorities, Moredock was arrested and is facing several theft charges.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beach rules change in city of Myrtle Beach after Labor Day
We have two chances of development in the Atlantic.
FIRST ALERT: Earl forecast to become a major hurricane later this week
Brooke Causey
Police arrest woman accused of stabbing another woman 6 times outside Conway restaurant
Three adults and a child were hurt in this boat fire at the Johnny Causey Landing in the Cherry...
3 adults, 1 child hurt in boat fire in Cherry Grove on Labor Day
Mustang week breaks U.S record in an attempt to break Guinness World Record
Mustang Week coming back to Myrtle Beach in 2023 after new partner saves event

Latest News

.
VIDEO: 19-year-old killed in fiery Longs crash remembered for positive impact on loved ones
.
VIDEO: Applications open for Horry County Habitat for Humanity interest-free homebuyer program
.
VIDEO: N.C. man accused of driving away from Myrtle Beach traffic stop with child in car
.
VIDEO: Police arrest woman accused of stabbing another woman 6 times outside Conway restaurant
Hot and humid with a few storms around Wednesday afternoon.
FIRST ALERT: Summer time heat, humidity and a few storms on Wednesday