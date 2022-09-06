Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Threat under investigation against White Knoll Middle School dance

The White Knoll Middle School logo.
The White Knoll Middle School logo.(White Knoll Middle School)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Administrators notified parents of a threat under investigation at the White Knoll Middle School.

A student was suspended and recommended for expulsion after making a threat against a student from another school that involved an upcoming dance scheduled for Friday, Sept. 9.

WKMS Principal Don Hardie said students notified staff and the school resource officer aided the administration’s investigation. The student admitted to making the threat but told officials he wasn’t planning to act on it. Hardie said, “...we take all threats seriously.”

Additional law enforcement presence is planned for the dance out of an abundance of caution.

Hardie also wrote to parents,

“I also want to stop the spread of rumors surrounding the dance. We’ve heard and seen on social media several false rumors from students that simply aren’t true.”

He encouraged families to speak with their students about school safety.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beach rules change in city of Myrtle Beach after Labor Day
We have two chances of development in the Atlantic.
FIRST ALERT: Earl forecast to become a major hurricane later this week
Brooke Causey
Police arrest woman accused of stabbing another woman 6 times outside Conway restaurant
Three adults and a child were hurt in this boat fire at the Johnny Causey Landing in the Cherry...
3 adults, 1 child hurt in boat fire in Cherry Grove on Labor Day
Mustang week breaks U.S record in an attempt to break Guinness World Record
Mustang Week coming back to Myrtle Beach in 2023 after new partner saves event

Latest News

.
VIDEO: 19-year-old killed in fiery Longs crash remembered for positive impact on loved ones
.
VIDEO: Applications open for Horry County Habitat for Humanity interest-free homebuyer program
.
VIDEO: N.C. man accused of driving away from Myrtle Beach traffic stop with child in car
.
VIDEO: Police arrest woman accused of stabbing another woman 6 times outside Conway restaurant
Dashcam video from the crash where a Florence County paramedic and motorcyclist were killed.
GRAPHIC: Dashcam video of crash that killed Florence County paramedic, motorcyclist