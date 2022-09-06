Submit a Tip
Solicitor explains why jury found Aynor man not guilty in double homicide case

(MGN)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The 15th Circuit solicitor explained why a man once accused in a double homicide was found not guilty.

In November 2017, Brandon Gore was arrested and charged with the murders of Porscha Cobb and Dexter Cobb in a home in Galivants Ferry. Arrest warrants had stated that Gore admitted to a “credible witness” that he had killed the two.

Gore’s case was tried last week where a jury found him not guilty.

On Tuesday, 15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson talked about the case in a “Sitting Down with the Solicitor” video.

He stated that in this case, prosecutors didn’t have a lot of evidence, such as DNA, that they would want in a substantial case.

But he said what they did have is the defendant confessing to his mother.

However, Richardson said that while the mother admitted she told police about the confession, she testified that it was a lie.

The solicitor explained that it’s not unusual for family members to back out of their original statements.

“You expect that when you got family members there. They are put in a really bad spot, having to come in and testify against their flesh and blood so, without something else, the jury cut Brandon Gore loose,” Richardson son.

The solicitor said that Gore “isn’t out of the woods yet” because there are other pending charges against Gore, including drug trafficking.

