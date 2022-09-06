Submit a Tip
Report: Gunman opened fire inside Horry County club; 3 people shot

(Source: Pixabay)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County police are investigating a shooting inside of a club over the Labor Day weekend.

Police were called early Sunday morning to a hospital in Loris after two people arrived with gunshot wounds.

Officers spoke to one victim who said they were at a club in the 200 block of Green Sea Road, but the report does not provide the name of the club.

According to the police report, the gunman got into a fight with another person inside of the club and was kicked out.

A second victim told police that the alleged gunman came back to the club and started to shoot.

While officers were talking to victims one and two at the hospital, a third person was brought into the hospital with a gunshot wound from the club shooting, according to the report.

Police then talked to the suspected shooter, who appeared to be intoxicated. Officers also noted in the report that the suspect had a gunshot wound to the stomach and an injury to the head. It’s not clear where the alleged gunman had been shot.

The suspected shooter’s name is still redacted from the incident report, which means that person hasn’t been arrested or charged in the case.

WMBF News will bring you updates on this developing story.

