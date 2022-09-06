Submit a Tip
Rape, incest exceptions pulled from S.C. abortion bill

By WMBF News Staff and The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - A group of South Carolina senators voted to remove exceptions for rape and incest from a proposed abortion ban.

Democrats chose not to vote Tuesday on the proposal in what appeared to be a strategy to try to prevent the bill from passing through the Legislature.

Just seven days ago, the House approved a bill that outlaws abortion except in the cases of pregnancies caused by rape or incest.

The 7-3 vote in the Senate Medical Affairs Committee involved all Republican men. The committee then took a break before considering more changes as it decides whether to send the bill to the Senate floor.

The same bill without the exceptions appeared to fail in the more conservative state House before some Republicans maneuvered it to allow abortions for rape and incest victims up to the 12th week of pregnancy.

