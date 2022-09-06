Submit a Tip
Prepare to be dazzled by the productions at Alabama Theatre

By TJ Ross
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 1:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -For nearly 3 decades, Alabama Theatre has been entertaining locals and tourists with the grandest variety show on the Grand Strand.

They’re currently celebrating their 29th Anniversary with the 2022 Season of ONE The Show.

Come along with Halley Murrow as she speaks with some of the performers and get a behind the scenes look.

Grand Strand Today - Alabama Theatre Pt 2
Grand Strand Today - Alabama Theatre Pt 3
Grand Strand Today - Alabama Theatre Pt 1
Grand Strand Today - Alabama Theatre Pt 6