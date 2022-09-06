Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Police confirm body found at crime scene in South Memphis

The scene on Chestnut Street.
The scene on Chestnut Street.(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin and Gray News Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 9:32 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - A large police presence emerged in South Memphis where authorities confirmed a body was found.

Multiple agencies are at the scene and the area is off by police tape.

A police helicopter also hovered the area.

There is no confirmation of the crime scene being related to Eliza Fletcher’s disappearance.

MPD released the following tweet:

A mile away, Memphis police and Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies were outside Hamilton High School in mobile command centers.

Shelby County Emergency Management, Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies, and Homeland Security Command Center are still at the location.

Copyright 2022 WMC via Gray Media Group. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three systems to watch
FIRST ALERT: Earl forecast to become a major hurricane later this week
Beach rules change in city of Myrtle Beach after Labor Day
The wreck happened early Saturday, according to officials.
19-year-old killed in crash on Highway 905, coroner says
Officials said the wreck happened in the area of Conbraco Circle at around 9:20 p.m.
1 hurt in Highway 501 crash, crews say
Coastal Carolina wins their season opener over Army, 38-28
Coastal Carolina tops Army before record crowd at Brooks Stadium, 38-28

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Thousands of race fans descend upon Darlington Raceway for Labor Day weekend
.
VIDEO: SCDNR offers boating tips before heading out on water during Labor Day
.
VIDEO: Hospitals share how you can avoid paying them a visit on Labor Day
Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore speaks next to images of Damien Sanderson and Myles...
Canadian police: 1 suspect in stabbings has been found dead