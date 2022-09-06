Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Police arrest woman accused of stabbing another woman outside Conway restaurant

Brooke Causey
Brooke Causey(Source: JRLDC)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A fight between two women at a Conway restaurant landed one of them in jail, according to an incident report.

Brooke Causey, 28, of Conway was booked into jail early Saturday morning and charged with attempted murder and disorderly conduct.

An incident report shows Conway police officers were called late Friday night to CW’s Wings and Ribs on Rivertown Boulevard for two women fighting outside of the restaurant.

The caller stated that two started yelling at each other inside the restaurant and when they were told to leave then they started physically fighting outside, according to the incident report.

The report also noted that Causey was armed with a pocket knife.

When officers arrived at the scene, both women had left but officers saw blood stains on the pavement where the fight took place.

“Shortly after clearing from the scene, Horry County Police received a call in reference to a person who had recently been stabbed,” the incident report stated. “Horry County Police advised dispatch this was going to be a victim from CW’s Wings and Ribs.”

The victim was taken to Grand Strand Medical Center where officers interviewed the victim and witnesses.

A short time later, police were able to locate Causey and arrest her.

She was given an $85,000 bond. She bonded out of jail on Saturday afternoon.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beach rules change in city of Myrtle Beach after Labor Day
We have two chances of development in the Atlantic.
FIRST ALERT: Earl forecast to become a major hurricane later this week
Three adults and a child were hurt in this boat fire at the Johnny Causey Landing in the Cherry...
3 adults, 1 child hurt in boat fire in Cherry Grove on Labor Day
19-year-old Jonah Prince of Loris died early Saturday morning after a crash in the Longs area.
19-year-old killed in fiery Longs crash remembered for positive impact on loved ones
Mustang week breaks U.S record in an attempt to break Guinness World Record
Mustang Week coming back to Myrtle Beach in 2023 after new partner saves event

Latest News

Justin Brannon
N.C. man accused of driving away from Myrtle Beach traffic stop with child in car
Jalin Michael Jones
Man accused of kidnapping baby while stealing car arrested, deputies say
2 juveniles, 1 adult shot during house party in Maxton, police say
Cleotha Abston
Police believe missing Eliza Fletcher ‘suffered serious injury,’ suspect charged in her kidnapping