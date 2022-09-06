Police arrest woman accused of stabbing another woman outside Conway restaurant

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A fight between two women at a Conway restaurant landed one of them in jail, according to an incident report.

Brooke Causey, 28, of Conway was booked into jail early Saturday morning and charged with attempted murder and disorderly conduct.

An incident report shows Conway police officers were called late Friday night to CW’s Wings and Ribs on Rivertown Boulevard for two women fighting outside of the restaurant.

The caller stated that two started yelling at each other inside the restaurant and when they were told to leave then they started physically fighting outside, according to the incident report.

The report also noted that Causey was armed with a pocket knife.

When officers arrived at the scene, both women had left but officers saw blood stains on the pavement where the fight took place.

“Shortly after clearing from the scene, Horry County Police received a call in reference to a person who had recently been stabbed,” the incident report stated. “Horry County Police advised dispatch this was going to be a victim from CW’s Wings and Ribs.”

The victim was taken to Grand Strand Medical Center where officers interviewed the victim and witnesses.

A short time later, police were able to locate Causey and arrest her.

She was given an $85,000 bond. She bonded out of jail on Saturday afternoon.

