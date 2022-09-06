Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

New Mexico judge disqualifies Cowboys for Trump founder from public office

A New Mexico judge disqualifies Cowboys for Trump cofounder Couy Griffin from public office for...
A New Mexico judge disqualifies Cowboys for Trump cofounder Couy Griffin from public office for engaging in insurrection.(Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico state district court judge has disqualified county commissioner and Cowboys for Trump cofounder Couy Griffin from holding public office for engaging in insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

State District Court Judge Francis Mathew issued a ruling Tuesday that permanently prohibits Griffin from holding or seeking local or federal office.

Griffin was previously convicted in federal court of a misdemeanor for entering Capitol grounds on Jan. 6. He was sentenced to 14 days and given credit for time served.

The new ruling immediately removes Griffin from his position as a commissioner in Otero County in southern New Mexico.

“Mr. Griffin aided the insurrection even though he did not personally engage in violence,” Mathew wrote. “By joining the mob and trespassing on restricted Capitol grounds, Mr. Griffin contributed to delaying Congress’s election-certification proceedings.”

___

This story has been corrected to show that Mathew is a New Mexico state district judge, not a U.S. federal judge.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beach rules change in city of Myrtle Beach after Labor Day
We have two chances of development in the Atlantic.
FIRST ALERT: Earl forecast to become a major hurricane later this week
Brooke Causey
Police arrest woman accused of stabbing another woman 6 times outside Conway restaurant
Three adults and a child were hurt in this boat fire at the Johnny Causey Landing in the Cherry...
3 adults, 1 child hurt in boat fire in Cherry Grove on Labor Day
Mustang week breaks U.S record in an attempt to break Guinness World Record
Mustang Week coming back to Myrtle Beach in 2023 after new partner saves event

Latest News

.
VIDEO: 19-year-old killed in fiery Longs crash remembered for positive impact on loved ones
.
VIDEO: Applications open for Horry County Habitat for Humanity interest-free homebuyer program
.
VIDEO: N.C. man accused of driving away from Myrtle Beach traffic stop with child in car
.
VIDEO: Police arrest woman accused of stabbing another woman 6 times outside Conway restaurant
A U.S. Coast Guard boat and helicopter search the area Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, near Freeland,...
Victims of floatplane crash included activist, winemaker