Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

N.C. man accused of driving away from Myrtle Beach traffic stop with child in car

Justin Brannon
Justin Brannon(Source: JRLDC)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A man put a child in harm’s way when he drove away from a Myrtle Beach traffic stop over the weekend, according to an arrest warrant.

Justin Brannon, 29, from Gaston, N.C. is charged with unlawful neglect of a child and failure to stop for a blue light.

Arrest warrants show that officers conducted a traffic stop Sunday night in the area of 7th Avenue North and North Ocean Boulevard. The documents don’t reveal why officers stopped Brannon.

Police said Brannon drove away from the traffic stop with a child in the passenger seat without a seatbelt and not in a proper child restraint seat.

“The Defendant then drove recklessly through the backstreets on to Kings Highway where officers stopped him,” the arrest warrants state. “Throughout the interaction, the Defendant put the Victim in harm’s way with no due regard to her wellbeing and safety.”

Brannon was given a $10,000 bond on the charges.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beach rules change in city of Myrtle Beach after Labor Day
We have two chances of development in the Atlantic.
FIRST ALERT: Earl forecast to become a major hurricane later this week
Three adults and a child were hurt in this boat fire at the Johnny Causey Landing in the Cherry...
3 adults, 1 child hurt in boat fire in Cherry Grove on Labor Day
19-year-old Jonah Prince of Loris died early Saturday morning after a crash in the Longs area.
19-year-old killed in fiery Longs crash remembered for positive impact on loved ones
Mustang week breaks U.S record in an attempt to break Guinness World Record
Mustang Week coming back to Myrtle Beach in 2023 after new partner saves event

Latest News

Brooke Causey
Police arrest woman accused of stabbing another woman outside Conway restaurant
Jalin Michael Jones
Man accused of kidnapping baby while stealing car arrested, deputies say
2 juveniles, 1 adult shot during house party in Maxton, police say
Cleotha Abston
Police believe missing Eliza Fletcher ‘suffered serious injury,’ suspect charged in her kidnapping