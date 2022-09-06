N.C. man accused of driving away from Myrtle Beach traffic stop with child in car

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A man put a child in harm’s way when he drove away from a Myrtle Beach traffic stop over the weekend, according to an arrest warrant.

Justin Brannon, 29, from Gaston, N.C. is charged with unlawful neglect of a child and failure to stop for a blue light.

Arrest warrants show that officers conducted a traffic stop Sunday night in the area of 7th Avenue North and North Ocean Boulevard. The documents don’t reveal why officers stopped Brannon.

Police said Brannon drove away from the traffic stop with a child in the passenger seat without a seatbelt and not in a proper child restraint seat.

“The Defendant then drove recklessly through the backstreets on to Kings Highway where officers stopped him,” the arrest warrants state. “Throughout the interaction, the Defendant put the Victim in harm’s way with no due regard to her wellbeing and safety.”

Brannon was given a $10,000 bond on the charges.

