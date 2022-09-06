McDonald’s announces return of the cheese danish

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - McDonald’s is announcing a re-release of an old McCafe Bakery menu item!

The Cheese Danish is making its way to all restaurant menus, bringing flakey pastry and cream cheese together, topped with a vanilla drizzle. Starting Wednesday, Sept. 14, the restaurant will have the tasty delight available to purchase inside restaurants, at the drive-thru, or through theMcDonald’s app.

McDonald’s first offered the cheese danish in the 1980s, and will now join the McCafe Bakery items such as Apple Fritter, Blueberry Muffin, and Cinnamon roll.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.