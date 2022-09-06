McDonald’s announces return of the cheese danish

Submit a Tip
By Dani Birzer
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 4:31 PM EDT
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - McDonald’s is announcing a re-release of an old McCafe Bakery menu item!

The Cheese Danish is making its way to all restaurant menus, bringing flakey pastry and cream cheese together, topped with a vanilla drizzle. Starting Wednesday, Sept. 14, the restaurant will have the tasty delight available to purchase inside restaurants, at the drive-thru, or through theMcDonald’s app.

McDonald’s first offered the cheese danish in the 1980s, and will now join the McCafe Bakery items such as Apple Fritter, Blueberry Muffin, and Cinnamon roll.

