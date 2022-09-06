Submit a Tip
“It’s just nobody talks about it anymore.” Doctors say COVID still prevalent, expect Fall case spike

By Kennedi Harris
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 10:31 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - You probably hear about it less and less nowadays, but health officials are bracing for a spike in COVID cases. One expert Fox Carolina talked to says it could start, as soon as the dust settles from Labor Day. But, there’s a new booster shot available that could help.

The biggest thing doctors want you to know is COVID is not gone, it’s still here and still very contagious. Their expectation is that we’ll see another spike heading into the colder season, like we have in previous years. The question that remains to be seen-- how big of a spike and if the spike will cause more severe cases?

For years, it’s been the same virus, new variants. Dr. Helmut Albrecht with Prisma Health says that hasn’t changed.

“It’s just nobody talks about it anymore. and really nobody tracks it anymore” said Dr. Albrecht, an Infectious Disease Research Director with Prisma Health.

Because of the trend and availability of take-home COVID tests, he says the number of COVID cases is severely underestimated. But hospitalizations show a trend.

“We’ve had an increase in admissions and deaths in the hospital,” he said.

It’s nowhere near as bad as it was a year ago and it won’t overwhelmed hospitals anymore but---

“Even 50 cases a day in the hospital with COVID is a lot more than the 5 cases that we were seeing earlier in the year” he said.

Albrecht  says it could spike more. The predominant variant floating right now is Omicron BA.5. it’s still highly contagious, but mostly mild. Experts are keeping an eye on the next one--- BA.4.

“No guarantee that it will stay that way, the next variant may be significantly more virulent,” he said.

The new round of boosters approved last week, protects against BA.5 and possibly BA.4 too. Dr. Albrecht says, if you haven’t gotten COVID in the last 2 months, a booster in 6 months, have plans to travel, or a high-risk condition, it might be a good time to get another poke.

“If you’re up for a booster, I think this new booster is potentially better” said Dr. Albrecht.

He recommends speaking with your healthcare provider to discuss if and how soon you might need the next booster. He says if not enough people get this next round, it could just give the virus more room to mutate and evolve.

The CDC recommended use of updated COVID-19 boosters from Pfizer-BioNTech for people ages 12 years and older and from Moderna for people ages 18 years and older.

