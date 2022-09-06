Submit a Tip
Horry County Council approves resolution calling for inquiry into absentee ballot error

Republican absentee voters in Horry County were incorrectly mailed Democratic ballots due to an...
Republican absentee voters in Horry County were incorrectly mailed Democratic ballots due to an error in the ballot printing and mailing process during the June runoff election.(Source)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Council could be one step closer to finding out what was behind an absentee ballot error during June’s runoff election.

During Tuesday night’s meeting, Horry County Council voted unanimously in favor of a resolution that asks the South Carolina Election Commission, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the South Carolina Legislature to investigate why 1,337 Democratic absentee ballots were sent to Republican voters before the runoff election.

PAST COVERAGE:

The Horry County Board of Voter Registration and Elections cited errors in the printing and mailing process at Sun Solutions, which was a third party hired to print and mail the absentee ballots.

There are several questions that the Horry County Council hopes an investigation will answer, including:

  • Why was Horry County the only county in South Carolina with incorrectly mailed absentee ballots?
  • Who is responsible at Sun Solutions for printing and mailing the incorrect absentee ballots?
  • Does Sun Solutions have any connections or relationships with any individual(s), organization(s) or firm(s) in Horry County?
  • How was Sun Solutions selected and approved as a printer by the State Election Commission?

WMBF News also spoke to Bob Gatty, the spokesperson for the Horry County Democratic Party, who agreed that the mistake should be investigated.

